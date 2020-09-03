A Top Doctor's Advice: Mask Up During Sex

(Newser) – Canada's top doctor has some advice that might not go over well with everyone: Dr. Theresa Tam says people should wear a mask during sex as the pandemic continues, reports CTV News. To be clear, Tam isn't talking about relations between husbands and wives or regular, live-in partners. But for those meeting up with a new lover, a mask might be the way to go. Such couples should “consider using a mask that covers the nose and mouth," and they also should avoid “face-to-face contact or closeness," says Tam in her statement. And of course, “the lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone,” she adds, per Reuters.

“Current evidence indicates there is a very low likelihood of contracting the novel coronavirus through semen or vaginal fluids,” says Tam. “However, even if the people involved do not have symptoms, sexual activity with new partners does increase your risk of getting or passing COVID-19 through close contact, like kissing.” Canada's stats: more than 129,000 coronavirus cases and about 9,100 deaths. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

