(Newser) – A Slovenian woman who'd hoped to collect a $1.2 million insurance payout may want to rethink her methods next time. Sky News and the BBC report that 22-year-old Julija Adlesic was sentenced to two years behind bars after being found guilty by a Ljubljana court of insurance fraud. What her crime consisted of: intentionally cutting off her left hand with a circular saw. Adlesic and her boyfriend, IDed by Total Slovenia News as Sebastien Abramov, showed up at a local hospital last year, claiming she'd accidentally severed her hand while cutting tree branches. The couple didn't bring the hand along, however, in an apparent attempt to keep doctors from being able to reattach it.

That effort proved futile, as the hand was soon recovered by police and reattached to Adlesic. Prosecutors say that she'd taken out five insurance policies about a year before the hand chopping, and that Abramov had also conducted internet searches on artificial hands. Abramov received a three-year prison sentence, while his father was hit with a one-year suspended sentence; it's not clear what role the father played in the crime. Adlesic never wavered from proclaiming her innocence. "No one wants to be crippled," she said during the trial. "My youth has been destroyed. I lost my hand at the age of 20. Only I know how it happened." Total Slovenia News notes that Abramov is also a suspect in the 2015 murder of Sara Veber, his girlfriend at the time. Abramov claims Veber died in a shooting accident. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

