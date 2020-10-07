Golfer Gored by Elk

(Newser) – "The golfing went pretty good throughout the day until we got to the back nine and saw all the elk." That's the word from a golfer's hospital bed after his Colorado golf outing went awry over the weekend. The elk in question numbered more than 100, per the Denver Post, and were roaming freely around the Evergreen Golf Course outside Denver, per CNN. Between the 16th and 17th hole, despite the fact that his party had tried to maintain its distance, a bull elk charged the golf cart Zak Bornhoft was riding in with a friend. "My buddy gassed it to get away and the elk gored me on my right side," he says.

The back of Bornhoft's right hip was gouged so deeply his left kidney was sliced in half. He's currently recovering in the hospital. A spokesperson for Denver Parks and Rec says that this is the first goring of a golfer in at least 15 years, and notes, "They are just all over the course but people can play through. There is signage posted around the course to warn golfers to stay away from the elk." As for why this particular elk was so aggressive, a rep from Colorado Parks and Wildlife points out that fall is mating season for the animals. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

