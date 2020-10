This June 1, 2012 file photo shows guitarist Eddie Van Halen of the band Van Halen performing in Los Angeles. Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, file)

