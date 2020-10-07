Kentucky AG on Megan Thee Stallion Slam: 'Disgusting'

(Newser) – Megan Thee Stallion performed on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, and she did not hold back when it came to her thoughts on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron: She played an audio clip of an activist saying Cameron, whose office is overseeing the Breonna Taylor case, is "no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery." She also displayed the same quote behind her during her performance, NBC News reports. Now, Cameron is not holding back when it comes to his thoughts on the rapper. "The fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I'm simply trying to do my job is disgusting," Cameron, a Republican and the state's first Black AG told Fox and Friends Tuesday. He said the performance revealed "intolerance" and "hypocrisy" on the left.

He called the performance "a display of someone who instead wants to fashion facts to a narrative" that is "simply not true." Many were incensed when Cameron's office failed to indict any police officers for Taylor's death; the only officer charged in the case was charged for firing into a neighboring apartment. "It is a tragedy what happened to her but what you saw on the screen there and what your viewers saw is something that I've had to experience because I'm a Black Republican, because I stand up for truth and justice as opposed to giving in to a mob mentality," Cameron said of Taylor's death and the SNL performance. But, he added, "there are a lot of folks that look like me that aren't scared anymore, that are tired of the comments and the derogatory remarks that are made because of our political philosophy." (Read more Daniel Cameron stories.)

