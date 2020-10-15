John Legend at Billboard Awards: 'This Is for Chrissy'

(Newser) – Walking into the show with 16 nominations, Post Malone won nine honors at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, where John Legend gave a heartfelt performance that was dedicated to his wife. From the piano, Legend told viewers "this is for Chrissy" before singing "Never Break," which includes the lyrics "we will never break," per the AP. The performance comes two weeks after Chrissy Teigen announced she had a miscarriage, explaining in a heart wrenching social media post that she and Legend drove "home from the hospital with no baby." "John, that was so beautiful," host Kelly Clarkson said following Legend’s performance. "All my love to you and Chrissy." It was one of several performances that were pre-taped for Wednesday's three-hour show, postponed from April, which aired on NBC. Other musicians attended and performed at the empty Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

After announcing that Malone won the show's biggest honor, top artist, Clarkson wheeled out eight more trophies for the hitmaker. "I'm honestly blown away by the love everyone's shown to me," said Malone, who also won top rap artist, top male artist and top rap album. He beat out Billy Eilish for the top prize, but she was still a winner, taking home top Billboard 200 album, top female artist and top new artist. The 18-year-old, wearing a face mask, told viewers to "please vote, please wear a mask, please wash your hands." Others had similar messages. Khalid, who won five honors, told fans "your voice matters now more than ever." And Lizzo, who won top songs sales artist, wore a black dress with "vote" printed across it. "Use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed," she said in a speech. Other winners included Lil Nas X, with four honors, and Garth Brooks, who accepted the Icon Award from Cher.