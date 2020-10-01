(Newser) – Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have lost their third child, a boy, following pregnancy complications. Teigen, 34, had been sharing her struggles on social media for weeks. Placed on bed rest two weeks ago, the model and cookbook author joked that this was "punishment for saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy." Then on Sunday, Teigen was hospitalized due to excessive bleeding from her placenta, per the New York Times. She described a "really scary morning" on Tuesday. "Huge clot, almost save-worthy," she tweeted, adding "the scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours." A day later, Teigen wrote that "we were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions." "Driving home from the hospital with no baby," Teigen added. "How can this be real."

It's unclear how far along in the pregnancy she was. The couple announced they were expecting in August, saying this was their first child conceived without IVF, per the Guardian. They are also parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. Teigen noted they had begun to call their third child Jack. "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she wrote. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before … but we will hug and love each other harder and get through it." "We love you, Jack," wrote Legend. The Times notes the couple are helping break the stigma around pregnancy loss, a common but often hushed-up affair. Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Carrie Underwood, James Van Der Beek, and Hugh Jackman are just some of the celebrities who've broken the taboo in recent years, per Parents.com.


