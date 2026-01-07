Former NFLer Sues Ex Over 'Two Coke Cans' Comment

Retired NFL lineman Matt Kalil is suing his ex-wife over comments in which she suggested the size of his manhood was "the biggest factor" in their split. In a lawsuit obtained by TMZ , the former Carolina Panther accuses model and influencer Haley Kalil of invading his privacy and profiting from it, pointing to her November appearance on streamer Marlon Garcia's "Mar-Athon" broadcast. During that conversation, Haley Kalil—who filed for divorce in 2022 after seven years of marriage, per Page Six —said sex with the 6'7" former NFL player left her "in tears" and compared his penis to "two coke cans, maybe even a third."

Matt Kalil, 36, argues the viral clip wrecked his efforts to stay out of the spotlight after retiring from the NFL, saying it sparked "unwanted attention and invasive commentary" about his private life. The complaint also claims his family has had to endure public circulation of what he calls "degrading and deeply personal" statements, and that his current wife has received frequent "disturbing" and "alarming" messages as a result of his ex's comments.

The suit accuses Haley Kalil, 33, of invasion of privacy for revealing "highly intimate and private facts" and of unjust enrichment, alleging she benefited financially through boosted traffic, engagement, and media coverage. Matt Kalil is seeking a jury trial and more than $75,000 in damages. Haley Kalil told TMZ she is "genuinely shocked and incredibly hurt" by the filing, which she says is putting both their families through the ordeal of a legal case. She also noted that in the same stream she repeatedly praised Matt Kalil, at one point calling him "the greatest guy in the world."