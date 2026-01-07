One Battle After Another's Nominations Break a Record

One Battle After Another dominated Actor Awards nominations on Wednesday, with Paul Thomas Anderson's ragtag revolutionary saga landing a record seven nods in the annual SAG-AFTRA honors. In the 31 years of the Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, no movie has received more than five nominations. Along with a nod for the guild's top award, best ensemble, the cast of One Battle After Another was showered with nominations for Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, and its stunt performers, reports the AP. The awards will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, March 1. More: