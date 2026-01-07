One Battle After Another's Nominations Break a Record

In 31 years, no movie has received more than 5 nominations
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 7, 2026 3:00 PM CST
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from "One Battle After Another."   (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

One Battle After Another dominated Actor Awards nominations on Wednesday, with Paul Thomas Anderson's ragtag revolutionary saga landing a record seven nods in the annual SAG-AFTRA honors. In the 31 years of the Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, no movie has received more than five nominations. Along with a nod for the guild's top award, best ensemble, the cast of One Battle After Another was showered with nominations for Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, and its stunt performers, reports the AP. The awards will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, March 1. More:

  • Best ensemble: The four other nominees are Sinners, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Frankenstein. Usually, to win best picture at the Oscars, a movie needs a SAG ensemble nomination. Only four films in the last three decades have managed the feat without that. Among the films that missed the cut this year were Sentimental Value, Wicked: For Good and Train Dreams.
  • A good day for Sinners: Along with a best male actor nod for Michael B. Jordan, supporting actors Miles Caton and Wunmi Mosaku were both nominated. It collected five nominations in total.
  • Best male actor: DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon) and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia) received nods. The only surprise of that group was Plemons. The favorite remains the 30-year-old Chalamet who won the same award last year for A Complete Unknown and vowed to pursue "greatness" in his acceptance speech.
  • Best female actor: Infiniti, Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue) and Emma Stone (Bugonia).
  • Supporting categories: For male actor, the nominees are: Del Toro, Penn, Caton, Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein) and Paul Mescal (Hamnet). For female actor, Taylor, Mosaku, Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good), Amy Madigan (Weapons) and Odessa A'zion (Marty Supreme). The biggest surprise in that category was the 25-year-old A'zion.

  • Snubs: Joachim Trier's acclaimed Norwegian drama Sentimental Value stands out. Both Renate Reinsve, in lead female actor, and Stellan Skarsgård, for supporting male actor, have been viewed as shoo-ins. Many analysts have even considered Skarsgård the favorite to win. With more than 122,000 voting members, the actors guild has tended to skew more populist and the guild often shies away from non-English language nominees.
  • Recent history: There have been some prominent differences between SAG and the Oscars. Last year, Chalamet won best male actor but lost to Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) at the Oscars. The papal drama Conclave took best ensemble, but Sean Baker's Anora won best picture at the Academy Awards.
  • On the TV front: The leader in comedy was Apple's The Studio, which scored nods for its ensemble, Seth Rogen, Kathryn Hahn, Catherine O'Hara, and Ike Barinholtz. The top drama was White Lotus, which collected four nominations including best ensemble and nods for Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, and Aimee Lee Wood. The limited series Adolescence also landed four nominations, for Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, and Christine Tremarco.

