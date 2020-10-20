Jeffrey Toobin Suspended for Accidentally Exposing Himself on Zoom

(Newser) – New Yorker reporter and CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin had a major Zoom oops last week—so major that both of those gigs are currently on hold. Toobin was on an election simulation video chat with New Yorker colleagues and WNYC radio staffers when he apparently started masturbating, accidentally exposing himself to others on the feed. "I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers," Toobin said in a statement after the magazine announced it was suspending him pending an investigation, per Vice.

"I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video," the statement continues. Toobin has not tweeted since last Tuesday, his Conde Nast email has been disabled, and an event related to his recent book about President Trump has been postponed. He last appeared on CNN Saturday, but the network has since announced he won't be back right away. "Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted," a spokesperson says. The Cut rounds up tweets about the incident. (Read more Jeffrey Toobin stories.)

