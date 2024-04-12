PBS' MacNeil May Have Run Into Oswald After Shooting

A familiar face—and voice—from the world of news broadcasting is gone. Robert MacNeil, who partnered with Jim Lehrer for years on PBS, has died at age 93 in Manhattan, reports the Washington Post. No cause of death was specified by his family. MacNeil and Lehrer first paired up on PBS to cover the Watergate hearings in 1973, and the show eventually evolved into The MacNeil/Lehrer Report and then The MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour. Lehrer died in 2020. "The program offered a stark counterpoint to the ever-frothier newscasts on the commercial networks' local affiliates and was honored with every major broadcast journalism award," per the New York Times.