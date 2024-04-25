Customers at Chipotle have gotten miffed at the price of chicken dishes there, and now workers at the fast-food chain are similarly peeved, for a related reason. Per a Bloomberg exclusive , an email with the subject line "Let's Conserve Our Fan-Favorite Chicken" was blasted out to Chipotle employees last week from Chief Restaurant Officer Scott Boatwright, asking store managers and other staffers not to order their discounted or free meals, a perk of working there, with chicken—the regular or al pastor version. The reasoning? So that the restaurants can "keep up with our guests' demand for this popular protein option," according to Boatwright's message.

The directive, which goes into effect immediately and will last until further notice, also applies to white-collar Chipotle staffers working in offices, where free Monday lunches will no longer offer chicken as an option. Boatwright clarified that this is simply a request, not a mandate, but workers still aren't happy about it. "It's disrespectful, just on a personal level," says a worker at the US' only unionized Chipotle eatery, in Michigan. Some employees say they've even seen meals with chicken made for workers thrown out, and warnings have been issued on potential discipline if they keep ordering chicken. A company rep says the move is temporary and that "we expect this situation to be resolved within a week." (More Chipotle stories.)