(Newser) – As long early-voting lines continue during an election already well underway, one magazine has put out what Mediaite calls a "very straightforward message" on the topic. On its latest cover, Time magazine features a picture of a person wearing a face mask, as well as a Time first at the top of the page: the word "Vote" in place of the "Time" logo that usually appears there. "To mark this historic moment, arguably as consequential a decision as any of us has ever made at the ballot box, we have for the first time in our nearly 100-year history replaced our logo on the cover of our US edition with the imperative for all of us to exercise the right to vote," Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal writes in an accompanying editorial.

The cover picture was created by artist Shepard Fairey, who has done two previous Time covers and is perhaps best known for his iconic Obama "HOPE" poster. "Even though the subject in the portrait knows there are additional challenges to democracy during a pandemic," that individual is steadfast in wanting to use their "voice and power by voting," Fairey says. The cover intros the magazine's special report on the last days of the 2020 campaign, how to vote safely, and our "once-in-a-generation opportunity to change our tune" and "push for a world that is healthier, more resilient, sustainable, and just." That's what that one word at the top of the cover represents, says Felsenthal. "We stand at a rare moment, one that will separate history into before and after for generations," he writes. (Read more Time magazine stories.)

