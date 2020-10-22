 
Amid Bad News on COVID, One Silver Lining

Cases are surging again in the US, but the death rate isn't
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 22, 2020 12:00 PM CDT

(Newser) – The US death toll on COVID is now more than 222,000, but a Harvard geneticist says the figure doesn't capture the full scope of the loss. In a new analysis, Stephen Elledge takes into account the ages of those who've died and calculates the number of years lost to the virus at 2.5 million. "Think of everything that a person does in a year," Elledge tells the New York Times. His analysis found that half of the victims in the US were under age 65. Related coverage:

  • A silver lining: Pretty much every metric shows that the pandemic "is getting worse again, all across America," per Axios. The US is averaging 59,000 new cases a day, the most since August and a 15% increase over last week. But while cases are rising, the death rate is not. One new peer-reviewed study says hospitalized patients have a 7.6% chance of dying, a big improvement from 25.6% in the pandemic's early days, reports NPR. Still, 7.6% is a higher risk than the flu and other diseases.

