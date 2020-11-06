US Shatters COVID Case Record Set Previous Day

(Newser) – On Wednesday, the US set a new record for coronavirus cases, with more than 100,000 new cases reported in a single day for the first time. CNN reports that the Wednesday record was eclipsed Thursday, with more than 121,000 new infections recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were at least 1,187 deaths, bringing the total close to 235,000. In Ohio, one of 43 states where cases are rising, Gov. Mike DeWine said a record 4,961 new infections had been reported in 24 hours, the New York Times reports. "This virus doesn’t care if we voted for Donald Trump, doesn’t care if we voted for Joe Biden," the Republican governor said. "It’s coming after all of us."

Another 19 states, including Maine, Iowa, Colorado, Minnesota, and North Dakota also reported record increases. Health officials hope that with the election over, more states will be willing to take sweeping measures to stop the virus spreading out of control. "There's been this sense of people giving up," Michael Fraser, chief executive of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials tells the Washington Post. "You had state leaders looking at the election and deciding it was not worth taking bold, unpopular moves against the virus that might save lives but hurt your side politically. There's been state health officials debating whether to continue telling people to do things, because they know many are not going to listen." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

