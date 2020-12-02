(Newser) – It's December, which means Home Alone and its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, are playing on TV screens around the country. On other screens, you can now find a perfect tribute to the classic Christmas films. In a viral clip spreading on TikTok and Twitter, actress Catherine O'Hara re-creates the scene from 1992's Home Alone 2 in which her character, Kate McCallister, realizes she's forgotten her son for a second time, per Today. She smiles, shaking her head slightly, before a sudden look of distress. "Kevin!" she shouts before falling to the floor in a mock faint.

story continues below

The clip, perfectly meshed with the original scene, was actually aired back in June during an episode of Josh Gad's Reunited Apart that paid tribute to director John Hughes, who wrote and produced the Home Alone films, per People. But it's finding new fans this holiday season. One version of the clip has more than 3.7 million views. BuzzFeed notes many viewers familiar with O'Hara from her award-winning turn as Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek were shocked to see her in this role from the '90s—something the outlet sees as "further proof the US education system is failing." (Read more viral video stories.)

