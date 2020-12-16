Paris Fined for ... Too Many Women?

(Newser) – Paris has been fined nearly $110,000, but the mayor says she's happy to pay the penalty: It was issued because the city of lights appointed too many women to senior government positions in 2018. Specifically, 11 females and five males. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said Tuesday that she will personally deliver the check to the Ministry of Public Service, along with the other women in her government, NPR reports. A rule in the city requires that at least 40% of government positions be appointed to each gender, though a waiver (which became law too late to apply in this case) voids the fine if the new hires don't cause an overall gender imbalance.

story continues below

Hidalgo says more must still be done to resolve the imbalance that does exist—in favor of men: "Yes, we must promote women with determination and vigor, because the delay everywhere in France is still very great," she told the Paris Council. "So yes, to promote and one day achieve parity, we must speed up the tempo and ensure that in the nominations there are more women than men." Currently, women hold 47% of senior positions in the city, and are paid 6% less than their male counterparts, which is likely why Hidalgo said, per the Guardian, the fine is "absurd, unfair, irresponsible, and dangerous." (Read more Paris stories.)

