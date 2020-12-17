Reality Star Says Producer Molested Him as a Child

(Newser) – One of the stars of TLC reality series Little People, Big World says he has found the "courage and fortitude" to disclose that he was molested as a child by a producer. "After what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for 'Little People Big World,' Chris Cardamone," Jacob Roloff stated in an Instagram post Wednesday that he wrote "in solidarity with silent survivors." Roloff said he doesn't plan to release details of the encounter publicly, but he hopes Cardamone is "never allowed around children again," USA Today reports. The series premiered in 2006 when Roloff, now 23, was nine years old. It is now in its 21st season.

story continues below

Roloff, whose parents both have dwarfism, left the show last year. He said he had been thinking about disclosing the abuse since 2015, when he says Cardamone contacted him via text. "I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development," he wrote on Instagram, adding that "all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family members." TLC said Wednesday that it had just been informed of the allegation involving a "third party connected to the production of Little People Big World." "We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities," the network said in a statement to People. (Read more reality TV stories.)

