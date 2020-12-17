 
You Can Expect 2nd Relief Check

Most Americans will likely get $600 under the emerging deal in Congress
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 17, 2020 11:09 AM CST

(Newser) – It looks like Congress is on track to reach a deal on a COVID stimulus package before the end of the week, one that would include relief checks for Americans, though at a smaller amount than the first ones of $1,200. Coverage:

  • Key numbers: Most Americans are expected to get checks of $600, reports CNN. The unemployed would get an additional $300 per week in benefits as part of the $900 billion measure. Democrats and Republicans continue to wrangle over the aid amounts, however.
  • Georgia factor: Republicans initially balked at a second round of relief checks, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told his GOP colleagues in a conference call that the two Republican senators in Georgia's upcoming runoff races were getting "hammered" on the issue, reports Politico. The races will decide who controls the Senate next year.

