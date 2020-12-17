(Newser) – A $75 million donation to a hospital wasn't enough to earn Mark Zuckerberg a like from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. The board voted 10-1 this week to condemn the naming of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital after the Facebook founder, Business Insider reports. The hospital's full name is the Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, and the board's only holdout was president Norman Yee, who said he'd support removing Zuckerberg's name but keeping that of Chan, who completed her pediatrics residency there. The hospital was renamed for Chan and Zuckerberg after they donated $75 million toward an acute care and trauma center in 2015.

story continues below

The board's resolution noted that the donation likely saved the couple tens of millions of dollars in capital gains taxes and listed dozens of criticisms of Facebook, including privacy issues and a failure to root out COVID misinformation. "San Francisco's only public hospital should not bear the name of a person responsible for endangering public health in our country and around the world—and yet it does," says Gordon Mar, the measure's lead sponsor, per Vox. "These are policy choices, and they have a body count." The resolution is nonbinding and doesn't require the hospital to change its name, the AP reports. When the hospital accepted the donation, it agreed to keep the name for at least 50 years. (In 2018, nurses staged a protest to call for the name's removal.)

