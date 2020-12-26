They Golfed in Tournament Last Week, Then Got COVID

(Newser) – Golf legend Greg Norman has been laid low by COVID just a week after competing in a tournament with his son. The 65-year-old posted an image from his hospital room in Florida on Christmas Day, declaring, "On behalf of millions, f--- COVID." Norman had gone into self-quarantine the previous day after experiencing flu-like symptoms, and his trouble apparently escalated. He competed with son Greg Jr. in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 17-20, reports the Naples Daily News.

As it turns out, Greg Jr. also developed COVID, though his case didn't require hospitalization, reports Golf Digest. In his own social media post, the younger Norman said he got only a "slight headache," though his fiancee suffered through four days of fever, body aches, and migraines. The week before the PNC Championship, Greg Norman hosted the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, which raises money to fight children's cancer. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)

