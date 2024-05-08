Ohtani's Ex-Interpreter to Plead Guilty to 2 Charges

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter has agreed to plead guilty to two federal charges in connection with a gambling scandal that could send him to prison for more than 30 years. The US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said Wednesday that Ippei Mizuhara will plead guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return, reports CBS Sports . The bank fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and the tax charge carries a sentence of up to three years, reports the AP .

Under a plea agreement, Mizuhara will be required to pay almost $17 million in restitution to the Dodgers superstar and more than $1.1 million to the IRS. Prosecutors say Mizuhari stole from Ohtani's accounts to pay off gambling debts, NBC Los Angeles reports. Ohtani has not been accused of wrongdoing, and there is no sign he was aware of Mizuhara's actions. "The extent of this defendant's deception and theft is massive," US Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. "He took advantage of his position of trust to take advantage of Mr. Ohtani and fuel a dangerous gambling habit."

Prosecutors said Mizuhara knew Ohtani's passwords and sometimes impersonated his longtime friend in phone calls to bankers, the AP reports. Mizuhara "exploited his relationship with Mr. Ohtani to bankroll his own irresponsibility," said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher. At a hearing last month, Mizuhara was ordered to undergo treatment for gambling addiction.