Scottish Press Buzzing With Reports of Trump Plans

President Trump is still working to remain a resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue come Jan. 20, but where will he be if those plans don't work out? The Scottish press is buzzing with reports that Trump is planning a flight to his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, perhaps as early as Jan. 19—the day before the inauguration. Scotland's Sunday Post quotes a source at Prestwick airport who says they've received a heads-up that a US military Boeing 757 will arrive on the 19th. The story also reports that US military aircraft have been spotted at the Turnberry resort recently, perhaps as part of advanced reconnaissance.

"Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it," says the newspaper's source. Speculative? Yup. But the report has been picked in other Scottish outlets such as the Herald and the National. The official word from the White House is that Trump has not decided whether he will attend Joe Biden's inauguration, assuming his efforts of challenging the election don't pan out. The golf resort is currently closed because of the pandemic. (Read more President Trump stories.)

