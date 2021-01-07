Health / coronavirus Lawmaker Tests Positive Hours After Voting on House Floor Rep. Jake LaTurner so far has no symptoms of COVID-19, per statement By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Jan 7, 2021 3:05 AM CST Copied Kansas treasurer Jake LaTurner takes a moment before speaking to reporters after winning the Republican primary in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP) (Newser) – Rep. Jake LaTurner tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night, KSNT reports. CNN reports that four hours prior to announcing the positive test, LaTurner had voted on the House floor during the electoral vote certification process. "Late Wednesday evening, Congressman Jake LaTurner received a positive test result for COVID-19," the tweet on his account reads. "Congressman LaTurner took the test as part of Washington DC’s travel guidelines that requires visitors be tested. He is not experiencing any symptoms at this time." The statement says he will not return to the House floor until cleared to do so. (Read more coronavirus stories.)