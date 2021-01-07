Lawmaker Tests Positive Hours After Voting on House Floor

(Newser) – Rep. Jake LaTurner tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night, KSNT reports. CNN reports that four hours prior to announcing the positive test, LaTurner had voted on the House floor during the electoral vote certification process. "Late Wednesday evening, Congressman Jake LaTurner received a positive test result for COVID-19," the tweet on his account reads. "Congressman LaTurner took the test as part of Washington DC’s travel guidelines that requires visitors be tested. He is not experiencing any symptoms at this time." The statement says he will not return to the House floor until cleared to do so. (Read more coronavirus stories.)