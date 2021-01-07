Senate Is Back: 'This Is Still the People's House'

(Newser) – Congress is indeed back to work after Wednesday afternoon's violence in DC. The Senate was gaveled back into session shortly after 8pm, about six hours after pro-Trump protesters forced them to flee the Capitol. "Let's get back to work," Vice President Mike Pence told senators after condemning the day's violence, per ABC News. The House also will return, with the goal of finishing the task of certifying the electoral college results Wednesday night. “Violence never wins," Pence said from the dais, reports the Washington Post. "Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s house.”

The Hill reports that lawmakers may wrap things up relatively quickly. The first order of business will be to finish up debating the challenge already raised to Arizona's results, but it's possible that no further challenges will be emerge after that. "There's gonna be probably 30 or 40 more minutes of debate, and one vote," said Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. "I just don't think there's going to be another objection. I think it's over at that point." (Read more Congress stories.)

