Marjorie Taylor Greene, McConnell Trade Slams

(Newser) – He didn't name her, but Mitch McConnell on Monday issued what is being described in multiple outlets as a "scathing" rebuke of controversial GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. And she then shot right back. The statements:

“Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country," said the Senate minority leader, per the Hill. "Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.” Greene: "The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully," Greene tweeted in response. "This is why we are losing our country."

