Dems Give GOP an Ultimatum on Marjorie Taylor Greene

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says he plans to have a "conversation" with GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—but that's not enough for House Democrats, who want the Georgia lawmaker to be kicked off of committees because of her support for or endorsement of wild conspiracy theories. Politico reports that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has given McCarthy an ultimatum, saying Democrats will take action to remove Greene from her slots on the House Education Committee and House Budget Committee if Republicans don't do it themselves within 72 hours. In social media posts before she was elected in November, Greene supported claims the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings were staged. She also voiced support for QAnon and endorsed executing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose Florida district is near Parkland, was among a group of Democratic lawmakers who introduced a resolution to strip Greene of her committee assignments, NBC reports. Greene "cannot be entrusted to make education and budget policy" if she is going to deny the reality of school shootings, Schultz said. "The House has to be able to take actions to police its own membership." Democrats are also discussing going through the House Rules Committee to remove Greene from the panels. Democrats say they don't trust McCarthy to take action against Greene—especially not after she received a supportive phone call from Donald Trump over the weekend. In Monday tweets strongly reminiscent of the former president's postings, Greene blamed "the DC Swamp and the Fake News Media" for the controversies.