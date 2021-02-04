Greene: I 'Absolutely' Regret My Previous Views

(Newser) – House Democrats on Thursday were poised to strip controversial GOP lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, reports the Hill. The rare move, currently under debate in the chamber, was coming a day after House Republicans opted not to take action against the Georgia Republican. The Greene penalty was expected to pass along party lines. Coverage:

The freshman lawmaker has been under fire for recently unearthed posts and comments she made before being elected Congress in which she backed QAnon conspiracy theories, supported the idea that the Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings were hoaxes, and even backed violence against Democratic lawmakers, per Politico.

In a Thursday speech on the House floor, Greene expressed regret for her "words of the past" without explicitly apologizing, reports the AP. Greene said she was a "very regular American" before coming to Congress who passed along QAnon theories and the like, but she said they did not represent her true views. (She said much the same in a closed-door GOP conference meeting Wednesday night, according to Politico.)

“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true and I would ask questions about them and talk about them and that is absolutely what I regret,” she said Thursday, per the Wall Street Journal. “If it weren’t for the Facebook posts and comments that I liked in 2018, I wouldn’t be standing here today and you couldn’t point a finger and accuse me of anything wrong, because I’ve lived a very good life that I’m proud of.”

