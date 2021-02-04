Parkland Survivor to Compete With Trump Supporter

(Newser) – A survivor of the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting in 2018 is going after a Trump supporter on his own playing field. David Hogg announced Thursday that he's launching a company to compete with MyPillow, Axios reports. That company's chief executive is Mike Lindell, who insists the presidential election was stolen from President Trump. "Mike isn't going to know what hit him—this pillow fight is just getting started," Hogg tweeted. He plans to launch the company in about six months with software developer William LeGate, and they expect to "sell $1 million of product within our first year." Hogg, who co-founded March for Our Lives, said he'll stick to an advisory role, per the Hill; he's a student at Harvard.

"Good for them," Lindell texted Axios, adding, "nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone's patent." Hogg promised a company that will support progressive causes as well as be "a better business and make a better product" than MyPillow. It will sell union-made products, he tweeted, and won't "attempt a white supremacist overthrow of the United States government. So you can sleep at night." Lindell can't tweet back at Hogg; Twitter has shut down Lindell's personal and corporate accounts after he kept repeating his claims of election fraud. (Lindell lost his interviewer when he repeated his allegations about the election.)