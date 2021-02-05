Sean Penn to Unhappy Staffers: Stop Whining and Quit

(Newser) – Two people claiming to work for Sean Penn's nonprofit posted public comments griping about working conditions, and the actor is not having it. As People reports, Penn's Community Organized Relief Effort is currently focused on helping with the vaccination rollout in Los Angeles and elsewhere. When the New York Times wrote a story about this last week, the two anonymous people griped in the comments section. One carped about having to put in 18-hour days and the other about getting "the same old lettuce wraps" for lunch every day. That prompted Penn to fire back with a lengthy letter to staffers that was quickly leaked to the Los Angeles Times. (The newspaper adds that the letter was pretty much begging to be leaked.)

story continues below

To "whoever authored these, understand that in every cell of my body is a vitriol for the way your actions reflect so harmfully upon your brothers and sisters in arms," wrote Penn. "I have taken counsel and here will refrain from using the words with which I would otherwise choose to describe the character of your actions.” And if they're not happy putting in long hours to help get people vaccinated, Penn has some advice. "It's called quitting," he wrote. "Quit for CORE. Quit for your colleagues who won't quit. Quit for your fellow human beings who deeply recognize that this is a moment in time. A moment of service that we must all embody sometimes to the point of collapse." (When Penn made a TV appearance to plug the work, his bed-head was epic.)