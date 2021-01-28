Inside the Backlash Against Marjorie Taylor Greene

(Newser) – It's deja va all over again for Republicans, at least in the AP's eyes. "Republicans have a Marjorie Taylor Greene problem. Again," it declares, and it's not alone in that coverage. Though she was embraced by then-President Trump, the Georgia Republican was denounced by party leaders during her primary run over her voiced support for QAnon. But once she clinched the primary, that clamor against her all but ceased. Now, new issues—for her and for the party—in the form of a deep dive into her Facebook activity and the surfacing of a video in which she is hounding a Parkland school shooting survivor. The latest:

CNN KFile dug into hundreds of posts and comments that appeared on Greene's Facebook page, and found instances from 2018 and 2019 where she liked comments related to executing leading Democrats, among them Nancy Pelosi. In that January 2019 instance, she liked a comment that suggested "a bullet to the head" would be a quicker way to remove Pelosi from her post. In response to a commenter asking about hanging Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, she replied, "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off."

In a tweeted response to the report, Greene blasted "Fake News CNN" for its hit piece and offered a defense, writing that her Facebook page has been handled by others in addition to herself. "Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet."

Media Matters flagged a 2018 Facebook post in which Greene gave air to a conspiracy theory that there is video of Clinton murdering a child as part of a satanic ritual and and orchestrated a hit on a cop to cover it up.

