Inside the Backlash Against Marjorie Taylor Greene

It's deja va all over again for Republicans, at least in the AP's eyes. "Republicans have a Marjorie Taylor Greene problem. Again," it declares, and it's not alone in that coverage. Though she was embraced by then-President Trump, the Georgia Republican was denounced by party leaders during her primary run over her voiced support for QAnon. But once she clinched the primary, that clamor against her all but ceased. Now, new issues—for her and for the party—in the form of a deep dive into her Facebook activity and the surfacing of a video in which she is hounding a Parkland school shooting survivor. The latest:
- CNN KFile dug into hundreds of posts and comments that appeared on Greene's Facebook page, and found instances from 2018 and 2019 where she liked comments related to executing leading Democrats, among them Nancy Pelosi. In that January 2019 instance, she liked a comment that suggested "a bullet to the head" would be a quicker way to remove Pelosi from her post. In response to a commenter asking about hanging Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, she replied, "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off."
- In a tweeted response to the report, Greene blasted "Fake News CNN" for its hit piece and offered a defense, writing that her Facebook page has been handled by others in addition to herself. "Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet."
- Media Matters flagged a 2018 Facebook post in which Greene gave air to a conspiracy theory that there is video of Clinton murdering a child as part of a satanic ritual and and orchestrated a hit on a cop to cover it up.
- That after an earlier Media Matters report on "a previously unreported interaction" in which Greene agreed with a 2018 Facebook comment that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School school shooting in Parkland, Fla., was in truth a "false flag" operation. It flagged another post in which she wrote, "I am told that Nancy Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton several times a month that 'we need another school shooting' in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control."
- Greene's views on Parkland again came into the spotlight this week, when video of an encounter she had with Parkland survivor David Hogg in March 2019 went viral on Wednesday. In the video, which NBC News notes Greene herself posted to YouTube last Thursday, Greene trails Hogg as he is headed toward the US Capitol, asking him questions that he does not respond to about how the students managed to score meetings with so many senators. "He's a coward," Greene says finally of Hogg, who she has referred to as #littleHitler. "He can't say one word because he can't defend his stance."
- The Guardian reports Parkland survivors are now asking congressional Republicans to publicly censure Greene for both her false-flag comments and her encounter with Hogg. Hogg himself tweeted, "@GOPLeader
you need to something about @mtgreenee she basically has threatened to kill and intimidated the survivors of Gun violence trying to trigger our PTSD."
- "Take her Committee assignments away," Hogg also implored on Twitter. That hasn't happened: The Washington Post on Wednesday reported Greene has been assigned to the House Education and Labor Committee.
- But some members are making moves. Politico reports Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California said Wednesday that he will introduce a resolution to oust Greene. It's extremely unlikely he'd manage to secure the two-thirds majority he needs, but Politico still sees it as "one of the starkest rebukes yet."
- With Greene's past views and actions splashed back onto the scene, the GOP definitely has an issue on its hands in the AP's view. "The party largely embraced Greene after she won the primary, making it harder for them to distance themselves from her, especially when many of her views were already well known," it observes.
