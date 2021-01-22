Lawmaker Reportedly Pushed School Shooting Conspiracies

(Newser) – As Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed impeachment articles against President Biden on his first full day in office, she was facing calls for her own removal over her support for conspiracy theories, one of which claims the Parkland, Fla., school shooting was staged. The left-leaning watchdog group Media Matters has screenshots of 2018 Facebook comments in which Greene, a QAnon supporter, claimed the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was a "false flag" event. Greene, then a right-wing media commentator, had commented on a news article about the school's resource officer, who failed to confront the shooter, receiving a large pension. "It's called a pay off to keep his mouth shut since it was a false flag planned shooting," someone wrote. "Exactly," Greene responded. "Paid to do what he did and keep his mouth shut!" she added in another post.

story continues below

She expressed similar "false flag" views about the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn. In yet another post, Greene wrote, "I am told that Nancy Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton several times a month that 'we need another school shooting' in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control." Gun control advocacy groups Never Again MSD, March for Our Lives-Parkland, Moms Demand Action, and Everytown for Gun Safety had called for Greene's removal from Congress as of Thursday, per the Washington Post and BuzzFeed. March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg threatened to "make the next two years of your life not only your last in Congress but a living hell as well." This came as Greene filed impeachment articles, claiming Biden abused his power as vice president in his dealings with Ukraine, per WMTV. (Read more on the impeachment move.)