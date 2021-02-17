UN Will Look Into Case of 'Hostage' Princess

(Newser) – The United Nations has said it will question the United Arab Emirates over Princess Latifa following the release of secretly recorded videos in which the daughter of Dubai's ruler says she has been a "hostage" in a heavily guarded villa for three years. "We will certainly raise these new developments with the UAE," said Rupert Colville, a spokesman for the United Nations' human rights body, per the BBC. "Other parts of the UN human rights system with relevant mandates may also become involved once they have analyzed the new material." British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the videos of a "young woman in deep distress" were "deeply troubling" and the UK is closely watching developments.

In the videos, the 35-year-old princess said she feared for her life. She said had been in detention since she was seized by commandos in international waters while trying to flee Dubai by boat in 2018. Friends say she recorded the videos on a phone she was secretly given—but the videos abruptly stopped several months ago. Rodney Dixon, a London-based lawyer for Latifa, tells the AP that Dubai authorities should just release her before her case becomes even more of an international scandal. "Of course, steps can be taken to, as I've said before, look to impose sanctions, take other actions," he says. "But why go down that route when we have a simple solution here which should be followed right away." (Read more Dubai stories.)