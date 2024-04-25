Celebrity / Harvey Weinstein Harvey Weinstein Stunner: NY Conviction Is Overturned But he remains convicted of rape in California By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Apr 25, 2024 8:36 AM CDT Copied Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Oct. 4, 2022. (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP, File) New York's highest court delivered what the New York Times describes as a "stunning reversal" in a pivotal case—it overturned the conviction of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on sex crime charges and ordered a new trial. Reason: The 4-3 ruling by the New York Court of Appeals declared that Weinstein did not get a fair trial—in part because the judge allowed three women whose allegations were not part of the case to testify, per the New York Post. Not free: This does not make Weinstein a free man. He was separately sentenced to 16 years in California after being convicted in 2022 of raping a woman there. He also may be held ahead of a new trial in New York, should Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg decide to proceed with one. New York case: Weinstein, 72, was sentenced to 23 years in New York following his "conviction on charges of criminal sex act for forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actress in 2013," per the AP. It was seen as the biggest such conviction in the #MeToo era. (Bill Cosby also had his conviction overturned.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error