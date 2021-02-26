Cemetery Worker Buried Alive in Open Grave

(Newser) – A Long Island cemetery worker was working at the bottom of a more than seven-foot deep grave when it collapsed on top of him Thursday morning, burying him alive. His Washington Memorial Park co-workers tried to dig him out, but neither they nor first responders from four local fire departments and a police department were able to save him, the New York Daily News reports. Rodwin Allicock, 42, died at the scene. He was leveling out the bottom of the grave at the time, the New York Post reports. OSHA is investigating. (Read more New York stories.)