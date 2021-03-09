Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Gets Good News

(Newser) – The case against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend has been dismissed by a judge—permanently. Charges cannot be refiled against Kenneth Walker, who was initially charged with shooting and wounding a Louisville police officer during the incident at Taylor's apartment last year that started with a no-knock warrant and ended with police shooting Taylor dead, CBS News reports. While the charges against Walker were dropped last May, that was "without prejudice," meaning he could be charged again. Prosecutors made the move to drop them "with prejudice" last week, and a judge on Monday granted the motion.

"After the worst year of [Walker's] life, prosecutors have finally acknowledged that he did nothing wrong and acted in self-defense," Walker's attorney said last week. "He looks forward to continuing the fight to hold the real wrongdoers accountable for the harm that they've caused. Both he, individually, and our community, as a whole, cannot begin the process of healing until that happens." Walker still faces a lawsuit from Jonathan Mattingly, the officer he is accused of shooting, the New York Post reports. Walker has maintained he believed the police were intruders when he shot, CNN reports. (Read more Breonna Taylor stories.)