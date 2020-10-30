Cop in Breonna Taylor Shooting Sues Her Boyfriend

(Newser) – On March 13, Louisville police officers killed Kenneth Walker's girlfriend. Now, one of them is taking him to court. Walker is being sued by Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who was shot in the thigh after police broke down Breonna Taylor's door, CBS News reports. Walker said police—who had a "no-knock" warrant—did not introduce themselves and he fired one round because he thought intruders were breaking in. Walker's conduct was "outrageous, intolerable, and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality," Mattingly's lawsuit states. The officer, who spent hours in surgery after the shooting, is seeking damages for "severe trauma, mental anguish, and emotional distress." Mattingly and two other officers fired a total of 32 shots into Taylor's apartment, six of which hit the 26-year-old.

Police, who had permission to raid Taylor's apartment as part of a narcotics investigation involving her ex-boyfriend, said they announced themselves, which Walker denies. In a 911 call during the incident he said somebody had kicked in the door and shot his girlfriend. The Courier Journal reports that Mattingly's lawsuit is a counterclaim to a lawsuit Walker filed months ago against several Louisville officers and Mayor Greg Fischer, among others, seeking immunity from prosecution. "I am a legal gun owner and I would never knowingly shoot a police officer," said Walker, who is seeking protection under the state's "stand your ground" law. His lawyer said evidence suggests the shot that hit Mattingly in the thigh was actually fired by another officer. (Grand jurors in the Taylor case say homicide charges against the officers were never presented to them.)

