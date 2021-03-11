Geraldo Rivera Says He's 'Pondering' a Big Move

(Newser) – Is Sen. Rivera in the cards? Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera says that he may run for the Ohio Senate seat occupied by Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who has said he doesn’t plan to run for reelection in 2022, the Hill reports. Rivera, who has lived in Ohio since 2017, tweeted Wednesday that he’s “pondering running” for the seat. The tweet was tagged as being sent from Siesta Key, Fla. He did not say which party he would run under, per Bloomberg, which notes that Rivera has long been an ally of Donald Trump, but that their relationship took a hit after Rivera criticized Trump’s refusal to accept his 2020 presidential loss. He reportedly said Trump was behaving “like an entitled frat boy” and called for his impeachment following the Jan. 6 US Capitol riot. Two Republicans have already announced that they will run for Portman’s seat, per the Cincinnati Enquirer, and several others are considering bids.

Bloomberg says Rivera did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Rivera’s tweet about running didn’t get the warmest reception. Here’s a roundup of replies: