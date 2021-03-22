Miami Beach Extends Spring Break Crackdown

(Newser) – Spring breakers were grounded by Miami Beach over the weekend, and on Sunday, that grounding was extended for more than three weeks. At an emergency meeting, the Miami Beach City Commission voted unanimously to extend the 8pm-6am curfew, business restrictions, and causeway closures on Thursdays through Sundays until April 12, the Miami Herald reports. City code only allowed the emergency measures to be implemented for an initial period of 72 hours. Spring breakers have descended upon Miami Beach despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 1,000 people have been arrested since February amid rowdy, largely maskless, sometimes violent crowds. With the measures in place, restaurants and other businesses must close (other than for takeout) by 8pm, CBS Miami reports.

Despite the emergency measures, spring breakers could still be seen thronging in some areas, regrouping after being dispersed by police enforcing the curfew. And the causeway shutdowns aren't going over well with non-spring-break tourists, or the locals who've been hindered from getting home as a result. While residents, hotel guests, delivery drivers, or people driving to work are allowed to use the otherwise closed lanes of the causeways, traffic was at a standstill Saturday night after the measures went into effect, 7 News reports. "It literally took me three and a half hours to get to my room," says one tourist. Another says her Uber driver was forced to drop her off when he couldn't cross the bridge, and she walked the remaining nearly four miles to her Miami Beach hotel.