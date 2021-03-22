Hunt for Escaped Cow Ends With Cop Shot, Cow Dead

(Newser) – Police officers had to chase down an escaped cow in Virginia Saturday night, and one of them ended up getting shot in the process. It's not yet clear exactly what happened or who fired, but WHSV reports the shot came as the loose cow charged officers. The injured officer is in stable condition and is said to be in good spirits. The cow had escaped from a stockyard and was found near a 7-Eleven. Due to injuries it sustained in the attempt to contain it, it was euthanized, NBC News reports. (Read more Virginia stories.)