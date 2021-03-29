Lil Nas X 'Apologizes' for Satan Shoe Stunt

(Newser) – Lil Nas X is apologizing after his "Satan Shoes" created an uproar—oh, wait, no he isn't. The rapper got both himself and Nike in hot water after announcing a collaboration with streetwear company MSCHF on the aforementioned shoes, apparently modified Nike Air Max 97s, which will be decorated with a pentagram and a Bible verse about Satan, and contain a drop of human blood. The 666 (of course) pairs produced will be available Monday for $1,018 each (a reference to the Bible verse, Luke 10:18), and after much uproar from Christians about the whole thing, Nike issued a statement to outlets including NBC News clarifying that it has no relationship with the rapper or MSCHF. "Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them." As for that apology, Lil Nas X responded to the controversy by tweeting a link to a video in which he supposedly "apologizes" for the shoe (tweet here, but be warned, the video is NSFW).

But, just as he appears to be gearing up to say he's sorry in the video, it cuts to a (graphic) scene from his latest single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," in which he dances suggestively with the devil. He was similarly not having it when people came for the song on Twitter, Insider and People report. His response to criticism from South Dakota's governor? "ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job!" And for those who say it's inappropriate for him to be releasing suggestive videos since many children are fans of his song "Old Town Road"? "i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job." As for "Montero," it's about "a guy i met last summer," the rapper writes in a poignant letter to himself posted on Twitter: "i know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist." (Read more Lil Nas X stories.)