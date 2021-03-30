Trumps Launch Their Own Platform

(Newser) – A website for Donald and Melania Trump's personal offices has gone live, promising to preserve "the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda." So far, content on 45office.com is thin, USA Today reports. There's a page with a bio of each of them and forms inviting visitors to "share your thoughts," "request a greeting," and invite the former president or his wife to an event. The form asks who else is going to the event, such as media or any "notable attendees," per CNN. The site also has a series of photos of the Trumps during his term in office.

"Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country," the homepage says, per the Hill. Since being removed from social media sites after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the former president has used an email subscriber list when issuing political statements. The effort has been less successful than his Twitter posts were, per USA Today, and Trump might being putting his releases on the new site. An aide said recently that Trump was in talks about starting a site that would "redefine" social media, but there's been no sign of it yet.