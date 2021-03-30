Actress Says Doctor Didn't Ask Before Breast Enlargement

(Newser) – In her new memoir, Sharon Stone says that she and her sister were sexually abused as children by their grandfather. He died when she was 14, and the actress describes her reaction: "I poked him, and the bizarre satisfaction that he was at last dead hit me like a ton of ice. I looked at [Kelly] and she understood; she was 11, and it was over." The Beauty of Living Twice details transgressions by men in the industry, the Guardian reports, but none by one director facing accusations. "My experiences with Woody Allen were all wonderful," Stone writes. "He was highly professional with me." Allen was encouraging when she started working with him at 19, she said. Stone expresses support for the women and men in Hollywood who have been "sexually tormented" by abusers and hope that her book will help them.

In 2001, Stone writes, a surgeon enlarged her breasts without asking. It happened during an operation to reconstruct her breasts after benign tumors had been removed. "When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said ‘go better with your hip size,'" Stone said. "He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent." Her restaurant jobs in the 1970s, when there were fewer protective workplace rules, have "served me well," she told USA Today. "I learned a lot about self-defense and how to take care of myself while keeping a job." (Stone says she was misled about a famous scene in Basic Instinct.)