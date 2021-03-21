Trump Is Plotting a Social Media Comeback

(Newser) – Donald Trump is plotting a comeback—to social media. Jason Miller, a senior advisor to the former president, told Fox News on Sunday that Trump is going to launch his own platform in the coming months. “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does,” Miller said. Trump, once a prolific tweeter, was permanently booted from that platform following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and has since “chafed in relative silence at his Mar-a-Lago resort,” per the Guardian. Miller told Fox that Trump has been having “high-powered meetings” about establishing a social media platform and that he has been approached by “numerous companies,” but said that he was unable to provide more details, aside from a prediction that a Trump platform would attract “tens of millions of people.” (Read more Donald Trump stories.)