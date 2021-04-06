 
After Racy Video, Paul Pierce Is Out at ESPN

Instagram Live showed him surrounded by exotic dancers
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 6, 2021 1:20 AM CDT

(Newser) – Paul Pierce will no longer work as an NBA analyst for ESPN after a raunchy Instagram Live he posted over the weekend, sources say. The former Boston Celtics star was shown smoking, drinking, and playing poker in a room where exotic dancers were twerking, Front Office Sports, USA Today, and TMZ report. Neither the network, which is owned by Disney, nor Pierce have officially confirmed the parting of ways, but Pierce posted a video to Twitter late Monday showing him laughing, with the caption, "Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree." He later added, "I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning." (Read more ESPN stories.)

