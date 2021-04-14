(Newser) – As the British royal family prepares for the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday, the queen is getting back to work. According to the Court Circular, which details the royals' daily events and engagements, Queen Elizabeth hosted a retirement ceremony for Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel, her household's top official, on Tuesday at Windsor Castle, per CNN. Princess Anne, Elizabeth and Philip's only daughter, also set about on some of her own royal duties this week, participating Tuesday in a video call for the Royal College of Emergency Medicine's spring conference.

The AP reports that even though the royal family is in an official two-week period of mourning for the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99, the palace had stated that members would "undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances." Town & Country notes that the queen appears to have just one other engagement in the days ahead: Philip's funeral, a televised service to be held Saturday and capped at 30 people due to the pandemic. The magazine adds that Elizabeth has not yet put out her own statement regarding her husband's death. (Read more Queen Elizabeth II stories.)