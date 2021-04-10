Harry, but Not Meghan, Will Attend Funeral

(Newser) – Prince Harry will travel to the UK for his grandfather's funeral, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday. His wife, Meghan Markle, who's pregnant with their second child, won't be with him, People reports. "The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel," a spokesman said. Because of coronavirus restrictions, only 30 guests will be allowed at the funeral next Saturday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday at age 99. His coffin is in the castle's Private Chapel, the Buckingham Palace statement said. A procession will take place on the Windsor grounds before the service, per Today. The guest list and eulogists will be announced in the coming days.

story continues below

Prince Charles and Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, have been among the queen's visitors since Philip died. The palace hasn't said whether they've been allowed to be near her, though—in her coronavirus "bubble." The visit will be the first time Harry has been in his home country in more than a year, and the first time he's seen members of his family since the interview he and his wife gave Oprah Winfrey was broadcast in March. The couple, who now live in California, posted a message honoring Prince Philip on Friday on their website. Harry plans to follow pandemic protocols while in the UK and while traveling, per Town & Country. (Read more Prince Philip stories.)