The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will remain on pause in the US until at least Friday, when a CDC advisory panel is scheduled to meet. In the meantime, more details are emerging about the rationale behind the pause and the rare clotting cases in question. Coverage:

Backfiring: The feds acted after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a particularly rare type of blood clot, and the Wall Street Journal reports that four of the six received the blood thinner heparin. While the drug is a standard treatment for clots, it might actually make things worse in these cases. The story details the case of a 48-year-old who improved after the heparin was replaced by a different blood thinner. Part of the rationale for the pause was the concern that doctors needed more information on treatment.

