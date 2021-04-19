Looks Like Amy Coney Barrett's Story Just Got More Lucrative

(Newser) – Local media in Indiana is abuzz after Amy Coney Barrett and her husband put their South Bend home up for sale so they can move to DC, but it appears that's not the only big news for the Supreme Court justice. Three sources tell Politico that the conservative justice, the final one appointed by former President Trump, has gotten herself a book deal, with one source noting she earned an "eye-raising" $2 million advance. The tome will reportedly include Barrett's thoughts on judges keeping their personal feelings out of their rulings.

Sources also tell the outlet that another big name has a book coming down the pike: former Attorney General Bill Barr, who will talk about his time at the DOJ under Trump. Politico notes, though, that "it's not clear what kind of tale Barr ... intends to tell," considering he's been relatively tight-lipped about why he left and on his relationship with the former president. One source says Barr just started penning the book within the last two months. The Guardian notes that books about Trump's time in office have "proved lucrative," with more set to show up on shelves, including ones by his son-in-law Jared Kushner and former VP Mike Pence. (Read more Amy Coney Barrett stories.)