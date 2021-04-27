Stock Jumps 11% After UPS Delivers Good News

(Newser) – Major US stock indexes ended a wobbly day mixed on Wall Street, keeping the S&P 500 near the record high it set a day earlier. The benchmark index ended down less than one point Tuesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed basically unchanged. It’s a heavy week for earnings reports from big US companies. Investors will also be watching for news out of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday after its two-day meeting, as well as President Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress, the AP reports. The S&P 500 fell 0.9 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,186.72. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.36 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,984.93. The Nasdaq fell 48.56 points, or 0.3%, to 14,090.22.

Shares in technology, communication, health care, and other companies fell, keeping gains in banks and elsewhere in the market in check. UPS vaulted 11.3% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting another surge in delivery volumes as well as profits that came in well ahead of what investors were expecting. Tesla, whose stock has been soaring over the past year, fell 4.1% despite reporting stronger sales of electric vehicles. General Electric fell 1% after the troubled industrial giant reported a double-digit drop in revenue and a quarter loss, as the company continues to struggle in its turnaround plan. GE's stock has been volatile this year, soaring as much as 80%.